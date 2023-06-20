Corpse Flower set to bloom at NC State

It takes seven years for the corpse flower to bloom for the first time. It gives off a massive stink that smells like rotting flesh.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Corpse Flower is getting ready to bloom at the campus of NC State and is about to release a big odor in the process.

This week we are waiting for the Titan Arum to wake up from its dormant sleep. The flower has a complex life cycle.

It takes seven years for the corpse flower to bloom for the first time. It then goes dormant until it gets enough energy to rebloom. That usually happens every three to seven years.

And it's no small plant. It usually ends up growing a massive 4 to 8 feet tall, making it one of the largest flowers in the plant kingdom.

The large plant also gives off a massive stink that smells like rotting flesh, all to help attract insects and flies that help pollinate the plant.

So that the whole blooming process can restart in several years.

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

MORE CONNECT THE DOTS





Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts