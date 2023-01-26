Homeless count begins in Mecklenburg County

The point-in-time count will help leaders gain critical information so they can identify and allocate the appropriate resources they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Over 150 volunteers took part in an effort to get a better idea of the homeless crisis in Mecklenburg County.

The point-in-time count will help leaders gain critical information so they can identify and allocate the appropriate resources they need.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers hit the streets in communities across Mecklenburg County to track down just how many people are experiencing homelessness

“We’re basically knocking on someone’s home, door, whether it be a tent or outside and asking them very early in the morning if we can ask you a few questions,” Randall Hitt with Roof Above, said.

It’s called the point-in-time count. It’s a survey done to identify how many people are experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County. This year for the first time, it will also include six towns outside of charlotte.

All of this data is needed so the county can get the funding and resources it needs to better serve this population.

Laura Meir is a county commissioner and is joining the efforts.

“We need to know where people are, what their needs are, and what we are looking at,” she said. “We’re talking to human beings, and they are hurting and they have needs.”

Volunteers also passed out hygiene kits, food and sleeping bags.

Moreover, a growing issue in the city remains access to affordable housing. The city projects that it needs 32,000 affordable housing units to meet the need.

“It really raises the consciousness around the unhoused and people experiencing homeless and really for us it’s looking at the solution to this which is housing,” Hitt said.

All of the data collected will be released in the fall.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts