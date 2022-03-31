Here's when the COVID-19 program for food stamp recipients is set to expire

As of last December, more than 41 million people were on the SNAP program. And the average benefit was $216 for a month's worth of groceries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As food prices keep rising, a key COVID-19 program is set to expire in just a few weeks.

Let's connect the dots.

Millions of families who use SNAP, or food stamps, will see a drop of about $100 a month on April 15, unless states extend the program.

The extra benefits were allotted to people in states that were still operating under COVID-19 emergency status.

That includes both Carolinas.

And according to census data, about 35% of adults with kids say they struggle to cover the usual costs at the grocery store.

Inflation is also driving food costs up, putting a strain on already stretched food banks. So when the extra benefits expire, food banks anticipate needing to feed more people, with fewer resources.

So what's the solution?

States need to extend their COVID-19 emergencies, or the U.S. government can increase SNAP benefits.

