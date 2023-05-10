These are the top 3 reasons workers say they're happy with their jobs

Roughly half of U.S. workers say they're happy with their jobs but a few factors, including salary and opportunities for promotion are holding some people back.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The "great resignation" changed how employers measure worker happiness but there's one area of job satisfaction that remains unchanged after the COVID-19 pandemic.

About half of workers, 51%, say they're satisfied with their job overall, according to Pew research. The secret to that happiness? Their co-workers.

Approximately two-thirds (67%) of workers say they are highly or very satisfied with their colleagues, which is what keeps them happy at work.

Another reason people are happy at work? Their bosses. That's right, 62% of people told Pew researchers that their bosses make them happy and create an environment that allows them to be productive without being overbearing.

It's not all perfect, though. On the opposite end of employee happiness were concerns about pay and upward mobility. Just over one-third (34%) of workers said they're happy with their salary and 33% say there's little room for a promotion at their current job.

