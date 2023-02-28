CROWN Act heads to NC Senate Tuesday

The bill is meant to shield natural and protective hairstyles from prejudice at work.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some lawmakers are working to stop hair discrimination.

The CROWN Act was first introduced in the North Carolina House on Feb. 16 and it now heads to the state Senate.

This comes as research shows more than 20% of Black women ages 25-34 have been sent home because of their hair.

The bill lists, but is not limited to, bantu knots, braids, locs and other protective styles. It adds hair texture will be included in the protections as well.

