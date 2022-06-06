Historians say D-Day was among the greatest military achievements ever

US and British leaders took years to plan the massive invasion of mainland Europe in hopes of toppling Hitler's regime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Historians regard D-Day as among the greatest military achievements ever.



After nearly five years of war, most of western Europe was occupied by German troops or fascist governments.

US and British leaders took years to plan the massive invasion of mainland Europe in hopes of toppling Hitler's regime. It combined over 156,000 US, British, and Canadian troops, along with nearly seven thousand ships to pull it off.



The goal was to trick the nazis into thinking the invasion would take part on a different part of the French coast. Troops and supplies were in place by May, but bad weather delayed the launch by a month.



All five beaches were secured within five days of the invasion, which helped bring in 2.5 million troops and 4 million tons of supplies.



The massive influx of troops marked a decisive turning point in the war, and Germany surrendered less than a year later.

