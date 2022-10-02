Did you know the Charlotte Checkers Assistant Head Coach has ties to the Winter Olympics?

Dan Bylsma, the assistant head coach for the Charlotte Checkers was the head coach during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fun fact: According to the Winter Olympic committee Ice hockey actually made its debut in the Summer Olympics in 1920 before permanently moving to the Winter Olympics in 1924.

WCNC Charlotte's Ruby Durham caught up with Dan Bylsma, the Assistant Head Coach for the Charlotte Checkers, on the ice at Bojangles Coliseum about his time as head coach for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and what he says you need to learn if you’re thinking about hopping on the ice yourself after watching.

Dan Bylsma: In 2014 I was the head coach of the Men's Ice Hockey team in Sochi.

We had a big game against the Canadians in the semi-final game. That game was nip and tuck, tooth and nail, right down to the bitter end they score one goal and that stood up to a 1-0 for them and Canada went on to win the gold medal.

Ruby Durham: Why would you say Ice Hockey is arguably the best sport to watch?

Dan Bylsma : Automatically my brain turns to 1980 when the U-S played Russia in the 1980 Olympics and beat the Russians which is equivalent to David beating Goliath. It's the biggest upset in the history of sports I believe.

Ruby Durham:: Something tells me the Olympics and you are not done because you have to go back and get revenge!

Dan Bylsma: I feel that way. There's business left undone!

Ruby Durham: For the person watching Olympic Hockey and want to play what’s your advice:

Dan Bylsma : Learn how to skate. You have to learn how to skate first. It's all about skating!

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games TEAM USA hoping to reel in Olympic Gold with the youngest team made up of collegiate athletes and teens in almost 20 years after the NHL pulled players from competing in the Winter Games.

