A Charlotte woman and her daughter are seeking solutions to bring more diversity in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denisha Branch said Makenzie Collections is all about love, diversity and friendship.

“And the reason why this brand came about is because of my daughter and honestly I want her to come up in a world where there is more love than hate," Branch said.

So Branch created a series of books to resemble just that. A culture of loving who you are and what you are.

“A lot of times children are bullying other children because they haven’t been exposed to diversity maybe someone’s hair is different someone’s clothes is different the culture the background is different," Branch said.

The book 'ABCs of Me' is teaching the alphabet with a twist.

'Makenzie and Friends' allow kids to sing and greet each other in Japanese Spanish and French.

“And then this a Spanish coloring book a new book that the daycares haven’t seen yet but a book I will incorporate at daycares and centers this summer," Branch said.

Since launching the collection, Denisha has visited 11 schools and childcare centers with Makenzie Collections. She's also been a vendor at several events that sold out.

Branch said while she can't control what happens at home but she can make her way to as many schools as possible to talk about diversity in hopes it will have a positive impact.

“As the children grow older then they will be able to make a decision if they want to embrace diversity or not because at least I’ve been exposed to it," Branch said.

Mackenzie Collections' next stop is Tuckaseegee Recreation Center, which will promote diversity through her books at its summer camp on July 6.

