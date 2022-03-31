Power restored after large tree falls on Providence Road

According to officials, the tree on NC-16 is blocking Providence Road both ways between Huntington Park Drive and Rutledge Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 500 customers were without power Thursday morning after a large tree took down some powerlines on NC-16.

There is also a second report of downed cables on Central Avenue. The road is currently blocked from Central Avenue between Rosenhaven Drive and Kilborne Drive.

Second morning we have had a road shut down and Duke trying to restore power! This time it is a large tree blocking the road and the culprit for the power outage. Estimated time of restoration is 6AM but Providence Road will be shut down longer than that. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/4ZYPEggzd8 — WCNC Traffic (@WCNCTraffic) March 31, 2022

