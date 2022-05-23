Revitalizing downtown Kannapolis

The restaurant is supposed to be reminiscent of the old speakeasy days during prohibition.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — If you’re in downtown Kannapolis you may not notice the Blind Fox, but that’s intentional.

The restaurant is supposed to be reminiscent of the old speakeasy days during prohibition.

When Ken Lingafelt purchased the building, he found out that it had served as a bomb shelter in the 1930s. Lots of canned food, water and other supplies were kept in the old space.

It took two years to get it all cleared out and remodeled to become Kannapolis' best-kept secret. Decor from the prohibition days, secret codes and doors everywhere.

Kannapolis has come a long way since the closing of the Cannon Mills. Over 40,000 layoffs, it was a huge hit to the town & the entire area. Now, downtown Kannapolis is on the rise again. It’s been able to hold on to some of the charms of the old times but has a lot of new stuff too.

If you’re in the downtown area, be sure to stop by the Blind Fox, if you can find it. Here’s a clue: follow the fox prints.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts