'She was everywhere I went' | Family mourns the loss of 12-year-old drowning victim

“Her mother told her she would be by to pick her up at six," he recalled. "But by six we got the call."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHERAW, S.C. — A white wreath hangs on a house on ACL avenue in Cheraw, South Carolina, just up the road from the Lanely Landing on the Great Pee Dee River.

There are other new floral arrangements in the front yard and a sign from a local funeral home.

“We are dealing with this the best we can,” Thomas Gary said about the sudden death of his 12-year-old granddaughter Stori Gary.

“She was everywhere I went.” He said about his youngest grandchild who drowned last week in the river," he said.

Gary said that “Muffin” as she was known, loved basketball, TikTok and SpongeBob SquarePants. He said the last 12 years were the best of his life being able to see Muffin every day.

Gary said that last week she was with a friend and had told her mother that she was going over to that friend’s house.

“Her mother told her she would be by to pick her up at six," he recalled. "But by six we got the call."

Police did not release much information about what happened only to say that two girls were walking near the river and fell in. One child managed to get out but couldn’t save the other one. Police said the drowning is still under investigation.

“It will provide some closure, but we know it still won’t bring her back,” Gary said.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts