The alleged drunk driver in fatal Statesville crash expected in court Monday

Austin Ray Harmon is facing multiple charges for a deadly head-on crash that killed three people, including two children, near Statesville in June last year.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The suspected drunk driver who killed a family in Statesville is expected in court

The crash killed 5-year-old Bentley Marlowe and his father, Michael Shane Marlowe. Days later, 13-year-old Jada Marlowe died from her injuries. Three other passengers on the golf cart were seriously injured.

Harmon was denied a bond reduction and was later released from jail on a $310,000 bond, but he was then charged in another alcohol-related incident.

A judge has now modified the conditions of his pre-trial release to include no drugs or alcohol use before he goes on trial for the crash. The family said nothing can bring their loved ones back, but they will be in the courtroom today with hopes that justice is served.

