CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is investigating after a vacant home in east Charlotte went up in flames early Monday.

The fire happened along East W.T. Harris Boulevard between the Delta Crossing Apartments and Wallace Avenue around 3 a.m. Firefighters were forced to close that section of W.T. Harris to put out the fire but the road reopened by 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials at the scene said no one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

© 2018 WCNC