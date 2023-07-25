2 shot in east Charlotte

Police said it all happened at around 11:15 p.m. on W.T. Harris Blvd. at Milton Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are injured following a shooting that happened Monday night in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

Police said it all happened at around 11:15 p.m. on W.T. Harris Blvd. at Milton Road.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more details about what led up to the incident. Stay with us for the very latest on this developing story.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts