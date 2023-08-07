Leaders to discuss plans for Eastland Mall site Monday

Community leaders say it's time to move forward with one of those plans after years of false starts and broken promises.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, city leaders will meet to decide on one of two proposals for part of the site of what was once Eastland Mall, mainly about 30 acres called Eastland Yards.

The first option called "QC East" would bring multi-use sports fields, an amphitheater and an esports venue to the property. The second option is an indoor sports complex with 10 basketball courts that includes an outdoor area for soccer, a running trail and more.

Community leaders say it's time to move forward with one of those plans after years of false starts and broken promises. CharlotteEAST launched a petition with signatures of people who support the indoor sports complex.

"At this point, I feel like we're approaching a point where the city can't come up with any more excuses to delay this process," CharlotteEAST executive, Greg Asciutto, said back in July. "We feel completely confident, not just in what these folks are promising to bring us, but the financial backing behind them, the long-term outlook for the project."

It has nearly 300 signatures from residents and community leaders.

“We finally have an option that the community supports whose finances are right, with economic impact on a massive scale to our community, but at the same time, do so in a manner that has considered how this community looks, how it is, and how it wants to grow," Asciutto said.

