eCourts filing system launches in Mecklenburg County

After multiple delays, eCourts officially launches in Mecklenburg County. But county leaders and law officials have been hesitant about the change.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County will officially launch eCourts, an electronic court system that has been the subject of scrutiny over hundreds of glitches when it launched in Wake County, this week.

Officials have sounded alarms about eCourts when it launched, leading to Mecklenburg County and state officials requesting a delay in launching it in Charlotte.

"Certainly there’s a great deal of anxiety," Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County's district attorney, said.

Reports of glitches led to law enforcement agencies to voice their concerns about public safety, plus there have been long lines at courthouses, delayed court hearings and even allegations of civil rights violations with eCourts.

Law enforcement officials are worried about public safety when it comes to the new system. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said some people have even been arrested twice on the same warrant because the new system hadn't worked with individual county court systems.

"Imagine if we have the wrong information and we get into a conflict," Sheriff Garry McFadden said. "It's more than paperwork or the system goes down. It's also safety of my deputies."

With a laundry list of problems, including lawsuits against the system’s vendor, Tyler Technologies, the hope is that those issues have been resolved.

Sunday night, the D.A’s office gathered to watch football while also preparing for their own “game day” surrounding the eCourts launch.

"We have trained intensely, but we join other court partners in asking for patience as we all adjust to these technology changes in our justice system," Merriweather posted on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, Sunday afternoon.