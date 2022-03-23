What to know before you head to the polls on election day

North Carolina state law provides for semi-closed primaries, meaning that a voter generally must be registered as a party member in order to participate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will take time to make their voices heard at the polls Tuesday after around 35,000 already took advantage of early voting in Mecklenburg County.

There are several candidates on the ballots from local races for city council, county commission and state races for the US senate to determine who will represent each party this fall in the general election.

One voter we spoke with sums up why these elections are more important when it comes to our day-to-day lives.

"How our tax dollars are spent locally, roads, schools. that of that is all very important for us here," one viewer said. "I mean the presidential election isn't going to impact that day to day, where county commissioners, mayors, and whoever that’s is really going to impact how that money is spent locally on school, roads, whatever that might be.”

Key Races

“I think this North Carolina senate seat will be in the top five of the most competitive across the country," Bitzer said.

The winner needs 30% or more of the votes to avoid a runoff election in July. Budd has been ahead in the polls for several weeks and all signs are pointing to a competitive race in November, against presumptive Democratic winner, Cheri Beasley.

“I think Democrats will have some strong headwinds going against them, the President’s party typically loses seat, and this may be a real test for Democrats to see if they can win this particular seat in an open seat contest," Bitzer said.

Another race getting national headlines is in the U.S. House, where Madison Cawthorn is seeking a second term. Cawthorn, who also has Trump's endorsement, has been under attack from House Republicans in recent weeks for controversial comments and personal incidents.

