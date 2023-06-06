New partnerships between Ford and Tesla could make charging stations more accessible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolinas need more electric vehicle chargers in rural areas.

Right now there are more than 25,000 electric vehicles registered in the state of North Carolina but often times they're found in urban areas.

Data from Charge Hub shows most chargers in the state are located in the larger Charlotte metro area. But as you go further out, stations become further apart.



And that's a problem considering not all stations can service every electric car.

It all depends on the charging port connected to the car's battery. But not all hope is lost.



New partnerships between Ford and Tesla could make charging stations more accessible. And the state is working to build up infrastructure too.

The Business Journal reports North Carolina has a five-year plan to build out its charging infrastructure on major highways that crisscross the state.

The hope is that access to more chargers will encourage folks to "go green."

