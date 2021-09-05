It's normal for family-friendly movies to hit the theaters in the summer. Studios pump them out to keep the kids entertained.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of family movies premiered in theaters this summer, but very few families actually went to the theater.

Why are family movies failing at the box office? Let's connect the dots.

This year there was everything from the Boss Baby sequel to the Paw Patrol movie. But they raked in just a fraction of the usual summer audience.

According to the Washington Post, no family film this year has made more than $100 million in the U.S.

In 2019, 11 movies did.

That's why studios are offering more streaming options. Experts say a lot of this can be blamed on COVID-19 and the delta variant. Kids under 12 can't get vaccinated, so some families just don't want to risk it.

Movie studios are noticing the summer slide. They're focusing more and more on big blockbuster movies instead of family movies.

