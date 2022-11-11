The nonprofit Common Heart is asking for help to feed hundreds of families this Thanksgiving

They say food shortages and lower donations is impacting the number of families they're able to provide for.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The nonprofit Common Heart is working to make a difference this Thanksgiving, bringing warm meals to families 1,500 families in Union County.

They say as they work to feed hundreds of families, challenges like food shortages and lower donations are highly impacting their reach throughout the community.

"This year there is a food shortage so even getting in food at grocery stores has been difficult," Nelson Harding, with Common Heart, said.

"Lower donation numbers are also hurting because we are feeding so many more people," Harding said.

They say the need in the community is continuing to grow, with the number of people in need even higher than they were during the peak of the pandemic.

"During COVID people were coming twice a month, and now we are seeing them come for times a month so numbers have skyrocketed," Harding said. "It's just a series of problems building up."

Last week they were about 1,000 turkeys short of meeting their goal and right now they're asking for the community to help fill in the gap.

"We are relying on friends and neighbors to help support and get food out in Union County," Harding said. "I know a lot of people wouldn’t be able to have Thanksgiving if it wasn’t for this."

They say you can help out by donating money, buying food, or volunteering to deliver meals.

The turkey distribution will take place this Saturday, Nov. 19.

