Dozens displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in south Charlotte

Medic told WCNC Charlotte it is on the scene and supporting firefighters. No one has been transported from the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people are displaced after fire crews put out a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex just off south boulevard in south Charlotte.

All of this happening at the Beacon Hill Apartments just south of Tyvola Road. Some residents told our Richard DeVayne that this is not the first fire at this exact apartment complex. They said this is the fourth fire that has occurred in the few years they have lived there.

