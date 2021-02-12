Loaves & Fishes delivers meals ahead of the holidays

Even though this is a busy time for the organization, this is something they do year-round.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays are a busy time for Loaves & Fishes. The nonprofit recently merged with Friendship Trays to strengthen its capacity to tackle food insecurity in Charlotte.

“All year round we give out a week’s worth of groceries for each person in the family,” Danielle Moore, Community Outreach Director for Loaves & Fishes, said. “We have volunteers that pack the food and then we have another set that come here to pick it up and deliver it to their doorstep.”

After packing the meals and groceries, it’s time to load up. Tom Cambern started volunteering with Loaves & Fishes during the pandemic.

Wednesday morning we distributed turkeys and a box of fixings to 105 families through a #PopUpFoodShare at Christ the King Church. Throughout the day we provided turkeys and groceries to another 568 people through our network of food panties. That’s just day 1! 🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/nWol8Zf4ik — Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays (@loavesfishesnc) November 19, 2021

“There’s always something that you can do,” Cambern said.

“Every hour here spent counts,” Moore said. “We would love to have you help us deliver groceries.”

So WCNC Charlotte’s Sarah French decided to do just that. She spoke with one recipient named Lawrence, who is a veteran.

“Life gets hard, so it’s nice to know there are people out there that will help you,” Lawrence said. “Knowing that this stuff is out here, I’ll be able to tell other veterans, ‘look here’s another program you can look to; maybe you can get some help here.’”

Lawrence also said he’s a disabled American, living on social security.

“This makes a lot of difference, and it’s the sense of community and help,” Lawrence added. “So organizations like Loaves & Fishes, they get all my love. They get it all.”

Cambern said volunteering has changed his life for the better.

“It makes me aware of all of Charlotte,” Cambern said. “Parts of Charlotte I’ve never been into where a lot of people live and it’s really been very eye-opening for me.”

Tom’s advice for viewers this holiday season: “Be thankful for all that they have and give to others as much as they can.”

If you'd like to donate or volunteer, click here.

