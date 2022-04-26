The need for foster families continues to grow significantly across the Charlotte area

Some children are having to be sent hours away from their homes to secure a permanent placement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In efforts to address the great need for more foster parents, some counties in our area are working to fill in the gaps.

They say some of the biggest challenges are lack of awareness and limited options for permanent placements.

The number of kids in need differs depending on the county. In Gastonia, there are more than 400 kids in need of a home, and in Mecklenburg County, that number sits at over 500.

"It's still increasing steadily, it really hasn’t slowed down," Candice Williams, a recruitment social worker in Gastonia," said.

She said things are overwhelming, and the number of kids in need of a home is concerning.

"It’s very concerning and scary, right now we have over 400 children that are in care in our care," Williams said.

William said right now, there are only 49 active foster parents in the county, and with some of them already at capacity, they’re having to find other options.

"A lot of our kids are having to go to different counties hours and hours away and that’s something that we are trying to stop," she said.

Williams said right now they’re hitting the ground running spreading awareness and offering families different options including temporary care.

"We have options where families can take a child for a couple of weeks, some families are comfortable with providing emergency care," Williams said.

In Mecklenburg County, the number of children in need of foster families is more than 500.

They say right now they’re working with about 98 licensed homes and 16 different agencies to meet their needs.

"I would love to see that number decrease," Bobbette Willis, a Mecklenburg adoption supervisor, said.

"Give it a true moment of thought and think about how you can impact the life of a child wanting to be adopted," Willis said.

They said larger sibling groups and older teens are harder to place, they're encouraging anyone who is interested in becoming a foster parent or providing emergency care to visit their website.