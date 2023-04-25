Free Meals For All Act would provide breakfast, lunch with no income requirement

The state's Board of Education would determine how much money each school needs to fund free meals.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School lunch debt in North Carolina is reportedly breaking records.

Part of the problem is the ending of pandemic-era programs and benefits, like enhanced food stamps and free lunches for students. While people across the state, from churches to local moms, have raised thousands to alleviate the hefty student debt, lawmakers are getting involved with a new push.

The Free Meals For All Act would provide every student with breakfast and lunch for free.

The state's Board of Education would determine how much money each school needs to fund free meals. That number would be partly based on how much the school would get if all students qualified for federal free meals in the last year.

As for where the money would come from, the bill would send $172 million in taxpayer dollars to the Department of Public Instruction.

Ultimately, the state board and local school leaders would determine how to use the money.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts