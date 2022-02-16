Has shoplifting increased since the pandemic?

A new Axios report shows shoplifting has gotten so bad that some national chains like Rite Aid are closing stores and sending terrified employees home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why has shoplifting been out of control since the pandemic began?

Let's connect the dots

Retailers say a lot of the uptick is due to how easy it is to re-sell stolen goods online.

The national retail federation says gangs typically steal designer clothing, laundry detergent, razors, handbags and deodorant. It also reports shoplifting losses cost companies $700,000 per $1 billion in sales.

But retailers are fighting back by locking up high-theft items and arming more products with security tags. Retailers are also tightening return policies to crack down on stolen product returns for store credit or gift cards.

