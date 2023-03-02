Health Secretary touting White Houses’ inflation reduction act in Charlotte

They will hold a news conference at Doc’s Pharmacy Friday morning on what the White House says is how millions of Americans will see lower health care costs.

They will hold a news conference at Doc’s Pharmacy Friday morning on what the White House says is how millions of Americans will see lower healthcare costs because of the prescription drug law.

The law, passed last year, with Vice President Harris casting the deciding vote, allows the HHS to negotiate better prices for prescription drugs choosing 10 of 50 of the highest-priced drugs currently on the market.

At the time democrats passed the bill they said it was a major step in making healthcare more affordable. Republicans, meanwhile, are unified in opposition. They are warning about spending against the current economic backdrop.

"Joe Biden has pushed us and these plans are pushing us into a recession," Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell said.

