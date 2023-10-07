Charlotte leaders to discuss new hospital-based violence intervention program

"We need to support people who are needing access to critical necessities like food and housing."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte city leaders are meeting Monday to discuss a new program aimed at cracking down on violence in the Queen City.

Atrium found that hospitalizations of gunshot victims in North Carolina are above the national average and they've continued to go up over the last five years. To combat what they're seeing in the ER, the health provider started a violence prevention program with the city of Charlotte that matches patients with critical resources where violence can stem from.

"We need to support people who are needing access to critical necessities like food and housing," Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley said in an interview earlier this year. "Everything else like that creates a breeding ground for traumatic events."

HOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS IN CHARLOTTE

The hope is that more low-cost intervention methods can take hold in hospitals, churches, and community centers across Charlotte to address the issues that are starting points for violence.

"We need hospital-based intervention programs, community-based programs that will help channel into medicine and medication," Kinsley added. "We need to make things more productive."

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.