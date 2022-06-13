A heat advisory is in effect today as temperatures are expected to hit the triple digits starting today

Temperatures are hotter than normal and can break records on several afternoons this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week you'll want to be weather aware around the Queen City.

A heat advisory will be in effect with triple-digit heat alerts, and you want to make sure you’re prepared.

Temperatures will rise quickly each afternoon this week with heat index values of 100 degrees across the Charlotte area Monday and near 107 degrees on Tuesday.

Tom Waters, an emergency department physician, said staying hydrated is key.

"Staying hydrated is one of the most important things, and you don’t want to hydrate once you become thirsty or hot, you want to hydrate before you even get outside,” Waters said.

Due to high humidity, your body will have a much harder time cooling down the CDC recommends things including drinking plenty of fluids and taking cool showers especially if plan to be outside during the hottest times of the day.

"Frequent breaks both from the mask and from the heat are a good thing to do," Waters said.

People with breathing problems such as asthma may also find it more difficult to wear that mask, so they’re going to have to plan for the heat and come up with a strategy," he added.

Later Monday night there will be slightly warmer temps as well with overnight lows remaining in the 70s.

Highs are expected to dip slightly by late week, but there is long-range support for another round of highs after the following week.

