Gov. McMaster continues his call for stricter gun penalties

Governor McMaster is using the recent violence that happened on Isle of Palm Beach to encourage lawmakers to approve that bill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster and other local officials will meet Tuesday to continue their efforts of combating gun violence.

"I have been working on gun violence for a number of years since I was a state lawmaker," Nancy Mace, a U.S. congresswoman, said. "I have tried to bridge the divide between the left and the right to find real hardened solutions."

The push comes days after a shooting on Isle of Palms, which left six people injured, with a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old facing charges.

In March a bill passed the South Carolina House of Representatives which penalizes people who are out on bond if they commit an additional crime.

Governor McMaster is urging lawmakers to act now and approve the bill before the end of the 2023 legislative session, which is May 11.

He said if this legislation is passed, it will crack down on illegal guns and keep violent offenders in jail.

"I'm looking for common sense measures to strengthen our background checks, to strengthen criminal data we have," Mace said.

The meeting is set to take place in Columbia at 11:00 a.m.

