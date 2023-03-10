High School graduation requirements just went up in North Carolina

The new standards were signed into law Monday, which means students will have to take a computer science course if they want to walk the stage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If high schoolers want to walk the stage, the class checklist just got longer.

North Carolina is adding one more requirement for high schoolers to graduate. The new standards were signed into law Monday, which means students will have to take a computer science course if they want to walk the stage.

The new law is timely though, as it comes as jobs in the field are expected to grow. Every year, state researchers look at what jobs are growing the fastest.

Computer and math-related jobs top the list, and for students who do not want to take this class, maybe this will pique your interest. North Carolina's Department of Commerce put the median salary for these jobs at more than $98,000 a year.

Computer science is a broad category but it covers jobs like software developers and support specialists.

And turning to the bill itself. It says the new required lessons should include instruction on software designs, and technology's impact on society. Signing the bill into law Monday, Governor Roy Cooper said the coding and technology skills kids can learn in these classes are needed.

He went on to suggest requirements to colleges and universities, naming online child safety as a top concern.

There is another aspect to consider though/ Many of our classrooms and instructors are overworked and underpaid. It's not clear how this new requirement will impact teachers, and the schools now required to adhere.

