'Holiday magic' | Everything you need to know as Winterfest returns to Carowinds!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gather your friends and family and head to Carowinds this holiday season for its annual Winterfest celebration!

Visitors who enter the park during this magical season can experience Carowinds like never before and become immersed in the holiday spirit with a grand display of holiday lighting, festive décor, live entertainment and fanciful experiences, including a selection of your favorite rides.

THINGS TO DO

Charlotte Brown's Christmas Tree Lot: Debuts Nov. 19

"Come help Charlie Brown and Linus pick out a Christmas tree and search for one that "just needs a little love!" Everyone knows the story, but now kids can experience the real thing. The search begins in a maze of Christmas trees, with holiday surprises sprinkled throughout. In the end, kids and adults alike will find exactly what Charlie Brown has all these years - Christmas spirit and the perfect tree."

Horse Drawn Carriages: Debuts Nov. 19

"Take in the night of memory-making with a nice stroll on a horse-drawn carriage. The perfect treat for a romantic night with your loved one or a joyful voyage with your friends and family, our classic carriage rides will take guests through Carolina Harbor waterpark for a decorative journey that’s both timeless and unique."

Jack Frost's Igloo Village: Debuts Nov. 19

"Come chill out in one of Jack Frost's luxury Igloos! Furnished with comfort and warmth, this is the perfect spot to take a break and immerse yourself in the beauty of WinterFest! Each purchased reservation is valid for 4 people. (Additional guests may be added to your reservation for a separate fee, per person.) Your experience includes VIP Seating at Select Shows, Refillable Souvenir Hot Chocolate Mugs, and *Priority Access to Ice Skating and Carriage Ride experiences for four."

Mrs. Claus' Kitchen Cookie Decorating

"Making cookies for Santa is one of the most traditional Christmas pastimes of all. The only person who makes cookies better than mom is Mrs. Claus, and she invites you to stop by and decorate four of your very own delicious cookie creations.

Just for WinterFest, Mrs. Claus has replicated her North Pole kitchen in the heart of Carowinds. From the warm stove hearth to the sprigs of evergreens offset with bright bows, her inviting kitchen is home to her top-secret cookie recipes. Kids of all ages are welcome to decorate these sweet treats however they want, so long as they do it with love, just how the Mrs. made the cookies themselves."

