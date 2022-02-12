First responders injured in shooting while responding to house fire, officials say

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said as fire crews went to the back of the home, a person was found with a firearm, and shots were fired.

ROCKWELL, N.C. — At least three first responders were hurt after responding to a fire Thursday night in Rockwell.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said as fire crews went to the back of the home, a person was found with a firearm, and shots were fired. Officials said all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.



Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter were hurt in the shooting.

Officials said the suspect is dead but we do not know the nature of the death. NC State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

