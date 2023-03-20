Leaders in Huntersville are set to vote on a controversial plan to develop Birkdale Village

Town council is considering rezoning land that could eventually add new office spaces and hundreds of parking spots to the area.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Leaders in Huntersville will vote Monday on redevelopment and expansion plans for Birkdale Village.

This has been an ongoing debate for months, with the original plans including 350 new apartments and a 125-room hotel.

The company that manages Birkdale then received lots of pushback from neighbors about congestion and traffic, so they made some changes.

To combat concerns of traffic congestion and overcrowding, developers eliminated the construction of a new hotel and apartments.

The project now calls for the construction of new office space and an additional 450 parking spots.

While some residents are still concerned about how this project will affect their quality of life, developers, say they intend for the new parking spots to be largely used during business hours by office tenants.

They say that after 5 p.m., they'll be available for Birkdale guests, and are hoping to get the green light from developers later today.

The meeting he meeting is set to take place around 6 p.m. Monday night.

