Major convention returns to Charlotte for the 1st time since pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A major convention returns to the Queen City Thursday for the first time since before the pandemic.

The International Leadership Summit features dozens of well-known names, including everyone from Joel Osteen to Van Jones to Denzel Washington.

But the conference is about more than just star power.

“The exciting thing about T.D. Jakes is that he is absolutely multi-dimensional so people know him as of course bishop T.D. Jakes, he’s also in real estate, he’s also in entertainment," Hattie Hill, president and CEO T.D. Jakes Foundation, said. "I work for the foundation which is his philanthropic efforts, so it is absolutely unprecedented.”

More than 10,000 people from around the globe are expected to attend the three-day event in Charlotte.

"This is just exciting to get this turnout because we are still moving out of the pandemic, but we’ve all decided, let’s go let’s do it," Hill said. "So, we’re excited. Excited to network, connect and learn content."

