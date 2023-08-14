Iredell-Statesville Schools is one of several school districts starting school this week

This year the district is piloting a new program to help families pay for meals.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than 20,000 students are getting ready to head back to the classroom including Iredell-Statesville Schools.

This year the district is piloting a new program that will provide 18 schools with complimentary breakfast and lunch. The school district said the 18 schools are considered CEP schools and as the district works to meet the needs of the community, they're also working to staff up.

They say they have many vacancies including open positions in Science and English departments. The district said all schools will have a school resource officer, and they couldn't be more excited to welcome students back to a safe and supported learning environment.

