IRS facing backlog amid labor shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The labor shortage is impacting nearly every industry, including the IRS.

Bloomberg reports that the IRS is facing a backlog of almost 10 million unprocessed returns for previous years, that's 10 times the normal amount.

IRS staffing has been subjected to repeated cuts and now sits at its lowest in decades. At the same time, pandemic aid and child tax credit amounts from last year will need a lot of attention to keep up with the ever-changing tax law.

Faster business creation in 2021 also means more new owners will be submitting lengthier tax forms. So what's it doing to fix the problem?

The IRS is re-shuffling more than a thousand employees to focus on the backlog of unprocessed tax returns, calling it an all-hands-on-deck situation.

They plan to keep this up for the next 8 months to hopefully put a dent in all that work.