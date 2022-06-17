Activist wants witnesses to come forward in Juneteenth shooting

Police say more than a hundred shots rang. Investigators found shell casings from multiple guns used.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “It was like a war zone out here,” said Mario Black, a community activist for years in Charlotte.

Black is the founder of the Stop the Violence Movement. He was on Beattie's Ford Road almost two years ago, along with hundreds of others, when the third day of spontaneous Juneteenth celebrations on Beattie's Ford Road ended horribly.

"I was actually live (on Instagram ) when all of a sudden I heard shots and saw all the people running over there to where I was," Black said as he spoke of what it was like in the chaos after the shooting started. "People were running and then I heard my niece say there were bodies everywhere.

Police say more than a hundred shots rang. Investigators found shell casing from multiple guns used. When the shooting stopped, 10 people were injured and Jamaa Cassell, Christopher Gleaton, Kelly Miller and Dairyon Stevenson died.

Cassell, Gleaton and Stevenson died of gunshot wounds and Miller died as a result of being struck by multiple cars as she tried to run across the street to get away from the shooting.

"All three guys were fathers and Kelly was an artist," Black said. “As for the families, until they get the closure we need to continue to make noise about it.”

Black is organizing another march and a ceremony to honor the memory of each of the four victims like this one last year. But two year later and no arrests made. He said the victim’s families and friends want more than marches and memorials he said they need answers and justice.

“If you were out here and know something, if anybody knows something you know, come forward so the families can begin to really properly heal,” Black said.

CMPD will hold a news conference to update the public on the shooting at 10 a.m. Friday morning. WCNC Charlotte will keep you updated on the very latest.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts