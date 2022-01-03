Lack of diversity in the real estate industry

A gender divide and lack of diversity in real estate has been ongoing for years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The real estate industry is constantly changing with the ups and downs of the market, but one thing that hasn't changed much. The lack of diversity.

Two recent reports show just how few minorities are players in the business.

But WCNC spoke with a native who is diversifying the industry by being the youngest minority real estate instructor in the state.

Kayla Witherspoon is a broker-owner of property maven and a real estate instructor. She said for years she’s been working in marketing but after purchasing her first home she started looking into real estate.

"I had a really rough experience and so if let that maybe I could change the image and make sure no one feels how I felt," Witherspoon said.

She said after obtaining her real estate license she later became the youngest minority and female-owned firm in the Carolinas as well as the youngest real estate instructor in the state.

"North Carolina alone only has about 4 to 500 instructors but we serve well over 230,0000 agents," Witherspoon said. "I am so happy to get the info and deliver it to the classroom but also know that changes are coming in the industry."

A report from the Census Bureau shows fewer than 6% of all real estate professionals are Black compared to other races.

Numbers in the 2013 commercial real estate diversity report also show how underrepresented women are in the profession, making up about 35%.

Witherspoon said she always sets a goal to scale up.

"I want to be the best and I want to be the best real estate instructor I know that will take time so I'm already forward-thinking," she said.

Her company Property Maven provides both residential and commercial services with licensing in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

She said she’s hoping to continue expanding and providing financial and educational support to aspiring agents.

"I was afforded that opportunity for people to believe in me and my vision, she said. "Even though we are a small firm we provide the same resources and excellent service."

