Huntersville residents worried about proposed development

projects would cause congestion

Example video title will go here for this video

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Developer Jake Palillo wants to transform nearly 270 acres of farmland into a resort-type property complete with residential and retail space, calling it Lagoona Bay Beach Club.

The site off Sam Furr Road in Huntersville would feature a 10-acre Crystal Lagoon at the center of the project, offering a tropical-like resort for memberships fees of about $400 to $500 a month.

The project would also have a luxury hotel with tennis courts and pools and new homes valued from $800,000 to more than $1.2 million.

The developer has already applied to have the land re-zoned and Wednesday evening residents will have the chance to weigh in on the proposal. Some say they are not happy about the idea to bring this type of development to their area.

A petition to stop the project has gained over 860 signatures at the last count. Some of those who signed said they are concerned about how the development will affect traffic and what they say are other quality-of-life issues.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.