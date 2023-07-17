Town leaders to vote on controversial Lagoona Bay project Monday

The $800 million project would turn an empty plot of land along Sam Furr Road into a gigantic community with membership fees.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Plans for a massive beach club resort in Huntersville could come to an end Monday.



Town leaders are set to vote tonight on plans for the controversial Lagoona Bay project.

The $800 million project would turn an empty plot of land along Sam Furr Road into a gigantic community with membership fees, including a man-made lagoon with water sports, dining and retail options. The plans also call for a luxury hotel and convention center.

Some neighbors say they're still not sold on the project, saying they're worried about traffic headaches in an already crowded area. Palillo acknowledged those concerns but previously said that traffic is "part of life" while discussing the development's projected economic impact.

Palillo is also one of the developers behind the Symphony Park retirement community being built on Sam Furr Road. The development is projected to be ready by January 2024 and is very close to the proposed Lagoona Bay proposal.

A small neighborhood called Willowbrook sits between Symphony Park and the proposed Lagoona Bay.

"It's going to destroy the neighborhood feeling that I have," Willowbrook homeowner Scott Swafford told WCNC Charlotte.

Swafford's house is right next to the farmland where Lagoona Bay would be built. His street would become a connection between Sam Furr Road and one of the Lagoona Bay neighborhoods.

"Ultimately, I’ll leave," Swafford said. "I don’t want to live with a speedway in front of my house."

Not everyone is against Lagoona Bay. Willowbrook resident Mike Jocoy told WCNC Charlotte he thinks it'd be a nice addition to the growing town.

"I don’t think there's any reason not to do this," Jocoy said. "It's vacant land, it’s in a great area."

