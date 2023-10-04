'Such a special group of people' | Larry Sprinkle celebrates 38 years at WCNC!

We could not be more thrilled to help celebrate Larry Sprinkle's 38th anniversary here at WCNC Charlotte!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nicest and most dedicated man on television just rang in a big anniversary over the weekend!

Our very own Larry Sprinkle is celebrating 38 years at WCNC Charlotte.

When it comes to weather, Sprinkle has done it all over the past 38 years, from covering hurricanes on the Carolina coastline, tornadoes in the Piedmont region, to winter storms in the mountains and a few 100-degree days on the weather patio.

Even though he started full-time in 1985, Larry has actually been part of the station since the mid-1970s, when he hosted weekend movie specials and did station announcements and commercials.

Back in the early '80s, Larry was the emcee of the game show Quibble, a special public affairs program with a Jeopardy-type set and a live studio audience. You’ve seen him on telethons, Christmas specials, New Year’s Eve segments and dozens of neighborhood broadcasts.

For more than 20 years, Sprinkle has been part of the Wake Up Charlotte team. He’s there with the latest forecast every weekday morning 4:30 to 7 a.m. and then four times an hour during the Today Show.

Recalling his favorite moments on television, Sprinkle went back to the time he was in a horrible car accident heading into work years ago. Sprinkle was out for months due to the accident but said his welcome back to the station was such a warm and heartwarming moment for him.

"Just the fact that coming to work at this TV station surrounded by friends, and our hours are so crazy," Sprinkle said. "It's people like all the people behind the scenes just the people inside this building are like one giant family."

Wake Up Charlotte anchors Ben Thompson and Sarah French shared some words to reflect on Sprinkle's time at WCNC.

"Behind the scenes, his kindness, wit, and work ethic are unmatched. Looking forward to the next 38 years," Thompson said.

"Larry is a gem. There is truly no one like him. Yes, he is just as nice in person! He's my morning therapist, a true friend and a wonderful colleague. We love you, Larry," French added.

And yes for those who are wondering, Larry Sprinkle is his real name!

