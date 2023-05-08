Luke Bryan is coming to Charlotte this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music star Luke Bryan is getting ready to go on tour and he's making a stop in the Queen City.
Bryan's "Country On Tour" will make a stop at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC, on Oct. 7.
“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke shared. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."
Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Jan 31 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. For details go HERE.
“Country On Tour” Schedule
06/15/2023 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/16/2023 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/17/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
06/23/2023 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/24/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/06/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/07/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/13/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
07/20/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
07/22/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27/2023 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena
07/28/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
07/29/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
08/04/2023 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
08/05/2023 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/10/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
08/12/2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
08/13/2023 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
08/17/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
08/18/2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
08/19/2023 Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/25/2023 Evansville, IN Ford Center
08/26/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/28/2023 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29/2023 Ft Worth, TX Dickies Arena
09/30/2023 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
10/05/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center
10/06/2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
10/07/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
10/12/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
10/13/2023 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
10/14/2023 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
10/26/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
10/27/2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
10/28/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
For details on special guests: www.lukebryan.com
