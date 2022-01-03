Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners to discuss sheriff's office inspection report

The Mecklenburg County Detention Center is on the clock to make some corrections after the state health department’s inspection found staffing shortages.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The findings from the NCDHHS report will be on full display at the county commissioners' meeting Monday evening.

The Mecklenburg County Detention Center has to fix some issues as the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners prepares to discuss its inspection report.

This comes after the state health department’s biannual inspection found the detention center failed to maintain enough staff to keep the jail safe.

The report details how the Mecklenburg County Detention Center failed to meet minimum supervision requirements.

NCDHHS said to be fully staffed, each shift would have 80 detention staff working, but records show at least seven months last year where they were understaffed by as many as 27 people.

Back in December, a WCNC Charlotte investigation brought light to an increase in violent attacks against guards and staffing shortage issues that resulted in a lack of inmate supervision regularly.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff responded to the incidents saying the jail is safe and COVID-19 was the cause of the staffing shortages, but they have a deadline of March 11 to fix the issues identified in the report.

NCDHHS is requesting a plan of correction to be submitted, they say if for whatever reason the sheriff's office is unable to meet the March 11 deadline, Sheriff Mcfadden would be required to submit a written justification as to why the deadline was not met.

The county commissioners' meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday night.

