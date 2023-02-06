Mecklenburg County leaders to post budget survey

Throughout the next few weeks, you can also attend public forums.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, Mecklenburg County leaders want to hear from you.

Budget leaders will post an online survey on how you would rank budget priorities. The survey will take a few minutes to complete and help county leaders hear your voices. You'll be asked to rank housing, schooling, parks, and mental health services.

Residents planning to attend a workshop are asked to register in advance. Here are the workshops currently scheduled, with additional workshops to be determined:

