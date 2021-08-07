Mecklenburg County leaders ramping up vaccine outreach efforts

Public health workers will be knocking on doors and offering vaccines on the spot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine could be coming right to your doorstep.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is launching a new "doses to doors" program.

The health department says it will also continue giving out $25 cash cards at clinics to encourage vaccinations.

"We're launching a "doses to doors" program, where our staff will actually be going out with the canvassers with vaccine in hand," Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said Wednesday night at the city council meeting. "If we find someone through the canvassers that want to be vaccinated we can do it on the spot."

