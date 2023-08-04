2-year-old girl found after hourslong search

A 2-year-old girl who left her family's home in east Charlotte Thursday night was found safe with neighbors Friday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl was reunited with her family Friday after she left their home in east Charlotte late Thursday night.

Police said the child was last seen in the 8300 block of Pence Road, which is at the intersection with Harrisburg Road, around 9:30 p.m. Neighbors said the family told them the girl walked out of the house on her own in her pajamas and they were unable to locate her.

She was found in another apartment with people she knew around 7:30 a.m. and was returned to her parents without incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Charlotte Fire Department were called to the area to help with the search.

