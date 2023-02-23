Search party formed for missing Union County woman

Detectives in Union County are now offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A private search party will set out Thursday morning to try and find a missing Union County woman.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Alison Thai Thomas

was last seen back on Feb. 13. The search party is set to meet at 9 a.m. in the Food Lion parking lot in Oakboro, North Carolina. Deputies said she was last seen on Flint Ridge Road.

Detectives in Union County are now offering a $5,000 reward for information in this case. Officials said since her disappearance there have been extensive search efforts, which involve numerous UCSO detectives, K-9 officers as well as drones. They said the SBI is also assisting in these efforts.

MORE ON WCNC

Detectives said anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or the UCSO Main Office at 704-283-3789.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts