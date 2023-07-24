What's the best advice for living in Charlotte? Here's what viewers say

Charlotte's growing faster than it has in over a decade. Here's advice from Charlotte residents for anyone thinking about relocating to the Queen City.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret that Charlotte's growing quickly. A short drive around the Queen City uncovers numerous construction sites across Charlotte and it's impossible to ignore all those cranes towering overhead.

A new study from the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance found an average of 113 people are moving to the Charlotte area daily. Now, not all of them are moving into Charlotte, with several metro counties seeing rapid growth. Areas like Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan and Stanly counties have seen increased growth, as have counties across the border in neighboring South Carolina.

With all these new folks calling Charlotte home, there are bound to be questions. WCNC Charlotte asked viewers to give their best piece of advice for people relocating to the Carolinas. Here's what viewers said during the Wake Up Charlotte newscast and the #WakeUpCLT To Go digital stream on Facebook and YouTube.

First of all, welcome! It doesn't take long to realize there's a lot going on in the Carolinas. From the pleasant weather (just stick with us for a few sweltering summer weeks) to major sporting events and entertainment options, Charlotte has a little bit of everything for everyone. You can't be everything to everyone, but there's a good chance you can find what you're looking for in the Carolinas.

Southern Hospitality

Charlotte is viewed by many as a city of transplants but we take great pride in having manners. One viewer said their advice is to be polite, whether it's on the road or running into strangers while out and about.

"Folks here are very friendly and polite," Linda B. wrote. "Do the same!"

Grandma was right. It doesn't cost anything to be nice.

"It's a great city of nice people," Larry Sprinkle said. "It's always been a generous city. I remember when I first came here it was a medium-sized town, now it's a major city and getting larger every day."

Be patient with the traffic

Growing pains are evident in the Charlotte region. If your commute puts you on Interstate 77, I-85 or I-485, you might want to bang your head on the steering wheel. When things get sideways on Charlotte highways, it can get really bad.

There are public transit options, but the expansion of the light rail and other services is still several years away, even by the friendliest of projections. In the meantime, a short drive to the office is recommended if you can afford it.

"Live close to where you work and avoid as much traffic as possible," one Fort Mill viewer wrote.

One good thing about Charlotte, though, is you will soon learn ways to get home or to work that avoid the interstate.

Go exploring

If you like spending time on the water, you're in luck. There are a bunch of nearby rivers and lakes to spend your summer days, including Lake Norman and Lake Wylie. There's even a public beach at Lake Norman. Not to mention so many beautiful greenways, state parks and botanical gardens across the region.

"It's such a great place and so many historical sites," Jane O'Dell said.

Charlotte's also smack dab in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Carolina coast. For WCNC Charlotte anchor Sarah French, Charlotte's location is perfect for a weekend getaway.

"What I've loved about Charlotte is you're just a few hours from the beach, a couple of hours from the mountains if you want to go skiing," French said. "There is something for everyone here."

If you're staying inside Charlotte, there's no shortage of local breweries, great restaurants and museums. Those museums include Discovery Place, the Mint Museum, Levine Museum of the New South and the Gantt Center. Racing fans can visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame, which features artifacts from the sport's history, including race-driven cars.

Negotiate housing

For all the good that comes with Charlotte, there are also some issues. The biggest seemingly is the lack of affordable housing. Charlotte leaders have been working for years on solutions and the new UDO seeks to create more affordable options across the city. But if you're looking at apartments or a rental property, WCNC Charlotte's Kia Murray says you might be able to do better than the listed price.

"With so many people moving, especially because they're moving from Chicago, L.A. and New York, rent keeps climbing," Murray said. "Anticipate your rent's going to go up. When you're looking at that 30% for housing, lowball that even lower."