Jury trial begins Tuesday in Myers Park sexual assault lawsuit

The suit says the city and school did not protect a student from getting raped on the campus of Myers Park High School back in 2015.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The federal trial between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the City of Charlotte versus a former student, Jane Doe, gets started today.

In the suit, the 15-year-old Jane Doe says another student, an 18-year-old male, grabbed her and took her from campus and forced her into the nearby woods, and sexually assaulted her despite her verbal protests.

Doe says after the assault she told a school resource officer who saw her right after it happened, but nothing was done by the officer nor the school and CMS.

The lawsuit also claims that the district allowed a hostile environment through a policy of deliberate indifference to known reports of sexual misconduct and Myers Park administration punished her as she missed classes as she dealt with the trauma of the events.

