How NC singer Sunshine Anderson is crushing it in the community

Singer and Songwriter Sunshine Anderson's new podcast, "Heard It All Before" is set to drop at the end of April.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To celebrate Women’s History month, WCNC's Wake Up Charlotte has been highlighting women you think are crushing are crushing it in the community.

This Wednesday we highlight R&B singer-songwriter and North Carolina native Sunshine Anderson about her new podcast and book aimed at empowering women.

"Heard It All Before" by Sunshine Anderson is the anthem for women who are ready to make a change. But this time around, Anderson is changing it up with a conversation that will really empower women to take action through a new podcast.

“It’s coming by the end of April, you’re going to have at least the first episode of the podcast," Anderson said.

The Heard It All Before podcast is being created to talk about love and relationships.

“We’re really going to get into holding each other accountable it’s going to be raw I’m going to ask those hard questions," Anderson said.

Questions she hopes will prepare women and men to want love, to be loved and to learn how to love.

“I want to do speed dating listen I want to be a matchmaker, Ruby I’m going to find love and my new husband through this podcast," Anderson said.

She is also motivating women to reinvent themselves through her new book called number one-hit wonder: the seven steps to reinvent yourself.

She said after experiencing negativity in her own life from only creating one hit song inspired her to help others clarify their life's mission, clean up clutter and identify the distractions keeping them from accomplishing their goals.

“I had to find a way to embrace it so it doesn’t sting as bad," Anderson said.

Along with the podcast and book is new music is in the works.

“It’s called My God is Amazing My God is Awesome shoutout to Reverend Jenkins and the choir," Anderson said.

This Women’s History Month Sunshine Anderson is using her gifts to inspire the next woman to embrace hers.

“Women Crushing it Wednesday means to me power," Anderson said.

